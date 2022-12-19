Salvation Army appeal a success at Craft Centre

MYALL Community Art and Craft Centre have achieved another great success in the annual Salvation Army appeal which they run in the lead up to Christmas.

“All donations of new toys or gifts made by the members and the local community are always gratefully received and appreciated then passed onto Raymond Terrace Salvation Army for distribution to needy families in time for Christmas,” said Susan Burns, Myall Community Art and Craft Centre.

“Our raffle was drawn on Wednesday 14 December.

“A big thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket, the lucky winner was Geradine Thomas, a resident of Tea Gardens.

“Merry Christmas to you and your family.”