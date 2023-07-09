Sammy snaps a selfie with Albo at his bypass stop off

HE just couldn’t help himself, the prime minister loves a selfie.

PM Anthony Albanese made the most of the photo opportunities during his pop-in visit to Coffs Harbour bypass site office on North Boambee Road, on Tuesday 27 June.



Willing to squeeze in and smile, the PM was snapped happily for many a selfie with the onsite crews.

For Sammy Turtle, site office café owner, it made her day.

Called Sammy’s, the café logo bears its namesake’s sketch of a big-smiling little girl.

Grabbing a selfie with her team and Albo outside her café, she posted on Facebook, “Who would have thought my childhood drawing would become my logo and be seen by the Prime Minister . . . seriously, I love life”.

One of Coffs’ favourite barista café owners Sammy Turtle opened the canteen on Monday 26 June at North Boambee Road for white-card holders and authorised visitors, a separate business to her ever-popular and award-winning Farmstead in the Valley coffee van at North Boambee Rd (right next door to Watson’s leisure centre).

A spokesperson for Transport for NSW told NOTA, “The Coffs Harbour bypass project is happy to announce Farmstead Valley Coffs as the successful supplier for the workforce canteen at the project’s main compound site in North Boambee Road.

“The compound will be the main workplace for up to 300 people throughout the construction of the bypass, and we are pleased to have a Coffs Harbour business selected to provide these services to our team,” the spokesperson said.

“There was significant interest in this catering tender from local suppliers.

“Having a canteen on site is key to supporting health and wellbeing for our workforce and for reducing construction traffic on North Boambee Road as staff will be able to purchase food and drinks onsite.”

By Andrea FERRARI