Sanderling Avenue development declared state significant

A CONTROVERSIAL proposal for a large-scale apartment complex on Sanderling Avenue, Hawks Nest has been declared a State Significant Development (SSD), potentially fast-tracking its delivery.

The Hawks Nest development was one of 18 housing proposals across NSW the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces declared an SSD last week, following recommendations from the Housing Delivery Authority (HDA).



The proposal includes three residential flat buildings, with an estimated 103 dwellings.



The HDA was established in December 2024 by the State Government to “speed up the assessment of well-located major residential projects”.



It gives project proponents access to a “new streamlined concurrent assessment and rezoning pathway”, bypassing council approvals.



The HDA is now accepting expressions of interest for major residential developments above $60 million in metropolitan areas and $30 million in regional NSW.

“The authority is prioritising high-quality housing projects with detailed plans that can be submitted within nine months and can begin construction within 12 months of approval,” the State Government said in a statement last week.

“All proposals declared as an SSD will have their development applications assessed by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

“Without needing to be approved by councils, this can cut approval times and speed up the delivery of new homes.”

Core Property Developments Pty Ltd and Leric Group Pty Ltd are the proponents of the development.



They are being assisted in their application by Tattersall Lander Pty Ltd, a development consultancy based at Raymond Terrace.



Tattersall Lander co-owner Bob Lander told NOTA the SSD declaration was a “proactive move by the NSW Government and the Minister for Planning”.



“I think it is a really good outcome,” he said.

Mr Lander confirmed the developers are currently working towards a DA lodgement, and said the HDA had indicated a processing turnaround on applications of 276 days.



Despite the change in approval pipeline, Mr Lander said the process would be transparent.



“This isn’t an application that just gets hidden away inside the Department of Planning, it is actually quite transparent.

“It is exactly the same sort of process that it goes through with Council and the Regional Planning Panel, however in this case there is a time limit on approval times.”



In terms of consultation, MidCoast Council said it is provided the “same opportunity to comment on the proposal as any other member of the community”, however noted that “assessment of the application will be undertaken by the NSW Minister for Planning or the Independent Planning Commission if required”.



The Department of Planning website indicates all applications for SSDs will be publicly exhibited for a minimum of 28 days (longer if the exhibition overlaps with the Christmas/New Year period).



Surrounding residents will be notified in writing, however the notification area varies depending on the scope of the proposal.

For exhibitions commencing on or after 1 April 2024, all submissions for SSD applications must be made online through the NSW Planning Portal during the exhibition period.



To make a submission, visit https://www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects.

Sanderling Avenue gained national attention in 2021 when ABC program Four Corners featured the proposal in a story suggesting disgraced former Labor Minister and convicted felon Eddie Obeid was involved in a string of developments along the Mid North Coast.



The land in question was sold to developers by the Karuah Aboriginal Land Council in 2018.

In April 2021, MidCoast Council voted to change the zoning from RE1 Public Recreation to R3 Medium Density Residential, increasing the maximum permissible height of building on the subject land from 8.5m to 12m, amongst other changes.



In June of that year, MidCoast Council entered into a planning agreement with Core Property director Luke Goodwin and Leric Group director Merwin Ibrahim.



The developers, who were seeking an amendment to the Great Lakes Local Environment Plan 2014 (LEP) for their project to proceed, offered a contribution of $127,800 to Council.



The funds, which would have been due prior to a construction certificate being granted, were to be paid towards the recovery and long-term management of the Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens koala population; improvements to Providence Park and works to the Micheal Rowe Walk; and improvements to the Hawks Nest Surf Club building and/or the provision of surf lifesaving equipment.

Fast forward four years and prospective buyers are being invited to register their interest online for the “Hawks Nest Beachside Apartments”.

“Nestled in the pristine beach side town of Hawks Nest, this architecturally designed development of residential and holiday apartments offers a rare opportunity to secure your nest by the sea,” the development website states.



“This stunning beach side location will capture the magical and soothing sounds of waves breaking on pure white sand.”

By Douglas CONNOR