Santa Visits Raymond Terrace On A Fire Truck For His Annual Fire and Rescue Lolly Run

SANTA and the crews from Fire and Rescue Raymond Terrace spread a little joy over the weekend as they paraded down the streets.

Giving Santa’s sleigh and reindeer a much-needed rest our brave local Fire and Rescue Crews took on a different sort of community service, one that spreads the joy of Christmas to young and old alike.



It’s an annual tradition for our community, one that everyone enjoys.

The Santa Lolly Run took nearly all day and covered many of the streets serviced by the team throughout the year, from Raymond Terrace to Heatherbrae.

Santa’s sack was brimming with lollies as the crew left the station and there certainly weren’t any disappointed children.

While smaller streets were off limits to Santa’s convoy, the sirens alerted children from far and wide to Santa’s approach and made sure that everyone was able to enjoy the fun of the Lolly Run.

Santa travelled over 100 km’s in the fire truck and handed out 4,000 lollies in an eight hour period which was quite an effort.

The firefighters now know just how tired the reindeer will be on Christmas morning when Santa does his rounds on Christmas Eve, delivering toys to all the boys and girls across the world.

The crew at Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue are proud to conduct the annual Santa Lolly Run for their community and wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas Season.

By Marian SAMPSON