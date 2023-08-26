Sawtell boardriders learn life saving techniques from Surfers Rescue 24/7

AUSTRALIA has 11,000 beaches and only four percent of these are patrolled by professional or volunteer lifeguards.

Boardriders are often the first responders in coastal emergencies and often are the only ones there to help someone in need.



At Sawtell, surfers have been learning specialised board rescue techniques which empower them to act swiftly and decisively in critical moments.

The training was provided by Surfers Rescue 24/7, a free board rescue and accredited CPR course for NSW recreational surfers.

“Most surfers ride shortboards,” Trainer Katie Hookings told News Of The Area.

“To get someone who’s struggling onto them is a hard feat, especially if they are unconscious.”

Katie taught the group how to roll a patient onto a board and secure them in a ‘leg hook’.

This involves rotating the patient onto their back, ensuring their head remains above the water.

The rescuer then hooks their legs under the patient’s armpits, before crossing their legs to secure the patient.

Katie also taught sideways paddle techniques, how to use the surfboard as a floatation device, how to keep a patient’s head above water and how to get them to the shore safely and calmly.

“One of the main takeaways of today was that if you get into a situation and notice someone’s struggling, get to them quickly and get them onto the sand as quickly as you can,” said Boambee local Trent Sowter, a member of the Sawtell Boardriders Club.

Trent has been aware of a few dangerous incidents on the beach and agrees it is good to be prepared for all emergencies.

“Katie was quite helpful and good to work with in terms of techniques and tips,” he said.

“Plus, it was fun.”

By Mary KEILY