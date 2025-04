Sawtell Bowls Results

REMINDER: Over 60s Bowls to be held at Redrock on Monday 14th April

MONDAY Twilight Bowls 31/3/25

B. Tremayne. B Connors, K Taylor DEF T, Wright, R Hampson P Roach

J Chapman, N Elford, C Christian DEF K Mason, A Day, G Hampson

R Avery, L Kratz, M Flint DEF S Cook, P Day, B Eden

A Waters, J Knight, B Kennedy DEF E Korchma, J Knight, D Ryan

D Beedie, J Cherne DEF S Kennedy, S Beedie

TUESDAY Ladies Social Bowls 1/4/25

G Pickard, B Eden DEFD B Connors, N Feltrin

A Day J Wheeler, N Foy DEF L Kratz, D Ide, M Sharman

TUESDAY 1/4/25 Ladies Triple Championships

N Elford, J Partridge, J Townsend (22) DEF H Muir, N Harvey, C Hill (21)

WEDNESDAY Men’s Social Bowls 2/4/25 Cancelled Due to Weather Conditions

FRIDAY Mixed Social Bowls 4/4/25

G Stauntan-Latimer J Richie, B Blight DEF D Melia, D Holland, A Baker

G Flynn, J Flynn, D Hyde DFF J Brown, J Smithers, B Fitzpatrick

G Peel, M Flint, W Meadows DEF M Gibbons, A Jones, B Martin

J Urge, M Saillard, T Karam DEF P Day, G Fisher, S Sillar

N Kotrozos, J Oates, J Townsend DEF G Hampson, L Taylor, D Ryan

T Brooks, R Cridge, A Taylor DEF K Sharman, C Christian, A Berry

P North, N Foy, L North DEDF B Hamilton, H Muir, H Slater

M Friend, D Ide, N Wong DEF A Day, P Montgomery, R Williams

P Roach, D Anderson, L Preston DEF S Shaw, A Wagstaff, J Riced

I Muller, L Zecchinati, N Lamond DEF J Chapman, E Nicolaou, G Zanchetta

By Geoff HAMPSON