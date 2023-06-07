Sawtell Croquet Club have thrilling win at Coffs Coast Golf Croquet Pennants

SAWTELL Croquet Club have won a thrilling Coffs Coast Golf Croquet Pennants competition, taking out the Division 2 title at the end of the home and away season at South West Rocks.

South West Rocks emerged victorious to win the Division 3 title.

The pennants competition featured clubs South West Rocks, Urunga, Sawtell, Woolgoolga, and Coutts Crossing, who played off each Thursday during the home and away season.

Sawtell Croquet Club’s publicity officer Lyn Hastings gave a recap of the exciting pennants finale.

“The Coffs Coast region recently witnessed an exhilarating display of skill and sportsmanship, as the highly anticipated Golf Croquet pennants reached its grand finale,” she said.

“With clubs from South West Rocks, Urunga, Sawtell, Woolgoolga, and Coutts Crossing participating, the competition was fierce from the get-go.

“This year’s pennants featured the enthralling Division 2 and Division 3 matches, where each club engaged in a double round robin, showcasing their prowess both at home and away.

“As the season unfolded, the excitement continued to build, setting the stage for a nail-biting climax.

“In a remarkable twist, the fate of both divisions hung in the balance until the very last match of the season, pitting the mighty Sawtell against the formidable South West Rocks.

“The intense showdown took place amidst an electric atmosphere at South West Rocks, with spectators on the edge of their seats.

“With hearts pounding and adrenaline surging, Sawtell emerged victorious in Division 2, demonstrating their indomitable spirit and exceptional skills.

“Meanwhile, South West Rocks claimed a hard-fought triumph in Division 3, clinching the title by a mere one-point margin.

“The jubilation was palpable as both teams revelled in their well-deserved triumphs.”

Reflecting on the extraordinary camaraderie that developed throughout the season, South West Rocks Club Captain Kay Elliot expressed her admiration for the friendships forged during their visits to other clubs.

“The competition had been fierce on the field, but off the field, players came together, socialised, and formed lasting bonds, eagerly anticipating future encounters,” she said.

Hastings said the social atmosphere continued at their recent presentation luncheon.

“The presentation luncheon was held at the Sawtell Hotel last Thursday,” she said.

“Amidst an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie, the winning teams took centre stage, proudly displaying their trophies.

“The joyous occasion marked the culmination of months of dedication, determination, and unwavering passion for the sport.

“Congratulations to all the participants, winners, and the entire Coffs Coast Golf Croquet Pennants community for showcasing the true spirit of competition and unity.”

Sawtell Croquet Club is a friendly club offering both social and competitive play.

They play Association, Golf Croquet and Ricochet, and visitors and social groups are welcome.

Come and try days and coaching is also available.

By Aiden BURGESS