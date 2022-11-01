Sawtell Dominates Association Croquet Singles Invitational

TWENTY one players competed in the Croquet AC Singles Invitational over four days at Sawtell Croquet Club.

In glorious sunshine, players from Ballina, Urunga, Forster, Coutts Crossing, Maitland, Cammeray, Mosman and Sawtell competed across four streamed blocks of Association Croquet.

The standard of play was very high, with seven players breaking their handicaps.

Special mention goes to Sawtell’s Gary Urquhart, who broke his handicap twice to win Block D division.

Gary has had an injury-ridden year, making this win extra special.

Mike Gidding from Ballina won all his games to win Block A. Mike is certainly a name to watch in future tournaments.

Sawtell’s Rod Munro won Block B and Kay Munro took out Block C.