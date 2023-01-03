Sawtell FC Appoint Trevor Martin as Head Coach

SAWTELL Football Club have appointed Trevor Martin as their men’s first team coach for 2023.

The former Urunga FC women’s coach has won everything at senior level and is now taking charge at last year’s semi-finalists Sawtell FC.

Sawtell Treasurer Simon Portus is delighted with the coup.

“Trevor brings a huge amount of experience at both junior and senior level but more importantly a coaching philosophy and technical knowledge that we feel will really complement what has already been built over the last three years of Coastal Premier League,” he said

“Sawtell FC are building on a strong 2022 season after reaching the CPL semi finals.

“We have a good mix of experienced and younger players that will be a great foundation for Trevor to work with.”

Football clubs on the Coffs Coast recently decided the Coastal Premier League was not feasible and have moved towards an eight team local competition.

“The CPL 2022 season was unsustainable as a twelve team comp,” said Simon.

“It puts a lot of pressure on clubs and we think a strong eight team local comp will bring more players and also give teams a bit of flexibility when it comes to weather and other commitments like the Australia Cup.

“Mens pre-season starts Monday 16 January in preparation for the Australia cup and the womens’ pre-season starts on Monday 30 January.”

By David WIGLEY