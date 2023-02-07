Sawtell Golf Club hosts Ladies opening day

SAWTELL Golf Club’s ladies kicked off their year of competition with their opening day on Wednesday, 1 February.

A field of 134 lady golfers including those from visiting clubs enjoyed a stableford round to mark the start of competition for 2023.

A warm welcome was extended to visitors from many clubs, including Safety Beach, Coffs Harbour, Bonville, Dorrigo, Urunga, Nambucca Heads, Frederickton and Emerald Downs.

The opening day featured four divisions, with the winners being Julie Jones, Gayle James, Robin Hodgson and Rosie Hrncir.

Sawtell Golf Club Ladies’ Assistant President Elaine Everitt said a lot of effort went into hosting the opening day.

“The organisation of the day involves many people,” she said.

“Thank you to the committee led by Captain Kerrie Pitman, Brendan Barnes and staff in the Pro Shop, greenkeeper Matt Duff and staff, the club and Par Tee Restaurant Staff and all volunteers.

“Our wonderful sponsor’s support contributes greatly to the success of the day, thank you MI Organics.

“We wish all golfers good golfing in 2023.”

The opening day launches a big year for the ladies of Sawtell Golf Club.

The club hosts special days raising funds for Headspace (31 May) Breast Cancer (11 October) and Warrina Women’s Refuge (22 November) on regular Ladies competition days.

In September the club hosts a two-day Spring Tournament to which they invite other clubs.

Internal Championships are also important competitions in the yearly calendar.

By Aiden BURGESS