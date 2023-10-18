Sawtell Golf Club hosts Raewyne Leeds Memorial Day

A FABULOUS day of fundraising and fun was enjoyed by 84 golfers and non-golfing friends at Sawtell on Wednesday, 11 October.

Originally called Tee off for Breast Cancer, the day is now held in honour of Raewyne Leeds, the driving force behind this day, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2021.

All money raised is donated to Breast Cancer research and at time of printing an interim amount of $5,280 had been counted with the total to be finalised in the near future.

Fundraising began during the year with a three-putt tin, buy a putt or drive competitions and the sale of excess produce from the members.

Raffle funds from the previous Saturday competition were donated and on the day raffles, a silent auction, pay the Pro to hit your drive and cash donations rounded out the fundraising.

It is a day for all things pink.

Carts decorated, costumes created and pink themed activities added to the course.

A game of Casino Royale Ambrose was played where a roll of the dice determined whose drive was played.

The generous sponsorship of Cherie and Mark at A1 Mobile Mechanics, Kathy and Pete at T&C Towing and Lee Stewart rewarded everyone for making this day such a success.

Tara Brooks Rava, Amanda Wallace, Lynette Rigney and Narelle Hall were acknowledged as the most successful team of the day and took out the perpetual trophy.

Everyone who contributed in any way to this great day was thanked and the day concluded with the sharing of the Memorial Cake which was cut by Julie Jones and Linda Graff.

By Elaine EVERITT