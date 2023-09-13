Sawtell Golf Club hosts Spring Tournament

SAWTELL Golf Club has hosted its annual Spring Tournament held over two days on 6-7 September.

The spring event attracted a field of 152 golfers, which included players from 16 visiting clubs from Burleigh Heads in the north, to Maitland in the South and Tamworth to the west, as they joined the Sawtell women for the Spring Tournament.

Divisions 1 and 2 played stroke, with Divisions 3 and 4 playing stableford.

Sawtell Golf Club’s Ladies Assistant President Elaine Everitt gave a recap of the Spring Tournament.

“On completion of the 36-hole tournament the winners were Adele Dosen Division 1 (BGC), Fay Gimenez Division 2 (Yamba), Kim Lipscombe Division 3 (Yamba), and Lynne Eke Division 4 (Yamba),” she said.

“Generous sponsorship from Sawtell RSL, Coffs Harbour Hyundai, The Bailey Centre, AC Small and Maxwell & Co, Hoys Physio, Allied Funeral Home, Julie Jones Hairdressing and Janet O’Dowd meant runners up and daily winners also shared in the prize pool.

“To round off the two days of competition the players relaxed over an afternoon tea of home cooking and watched a fashion parade presented by Beaches of Sawtell.

“Greenkeeper Matt Duff and staff had the course, for his final tournament at Sawtell, in excellent condition.

“Thanks also go to the organising committee and everyone who volunteered to help in the running of the tournament.”

By Aiden BURGESS