Sawtell Golf Club hosts Wendy May Day

SAWTELL Golf Club have honoured one of their beloved former members.

The club’s women golfers held their annual Wendy May Day in memory of Wendy Day, who passed away in 2014.

She is remembered for her passion for and love of golf, and she spent many hours each week encouraging and developing the club’s juniors and beginners.

The Wendy May Day saw golfers wear something red, it being Wendy’s favourite colour.

Donations from the players, totalling $180, will be forwarded to headspace, Wendy’s charity of choice, to support their work with young people.

Sawtell Golf Club ladies president Judi Leiper fondly remembered Wendy’s time at the club.

“Wendy was a good asset to our club, she was only too willing to join in all our golf days,” she said.

“Wendy originally came from Tasmania for work and ended up joining Sawtell Golf Club to meet people from the area,” she said.

“And every Sunday morning she would be at the course helping our juniors.”

Wendy May Day is very generously sponsored by Michele Grant.

A four person Ambrose was played and enjoyed by the golfers at Sawtell Golf Club.

The winning team was Joy Lawrence, Kerrie Pitman, Paula Sercombe and Lee Farrell.

First runners up were Narelle Hall, Brenda Connors, Narelle Foy and Christine Constable.

Second runners up were Lee Stewart, Chris Veerhuis, Nikki Owen and Chris Anderson.

By Aiden BURGESS