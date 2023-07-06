Sawtell Golf Club hosts Women’s Championship

SAWTELL Golf Club’s best women’s players have been crowned during the club’s annual Women’s Championship.

Fifty-one golfers teed off in three divisions and competed over three rounds to determine the Club and Division champions.

After two rounds the final round seeded draw for Division 1 was Joy Lawrence, Sharon Shipman, Charmaine Edwards and Glenys Davidson.

Division 2 seeded players were Maureen Ryan, Robin Hodgson, Vicki McNamara and Elaine Everitt.

Division 3 seeded players were Narelle Hall, Bronwyn Nicholson, Paula Sercombe and Trish Rhoades.

On completion of the final round the Club Champion for 2023 was Joy Lawrence with 270 gross.

Maureen Ryan with 311 gross was the Division 2 Champion, and Narelle Hall with 328 gross was the Division 3 Champion.

Lawrence said the second day was a turning point for her.

“I was behind after the first day, but I had a very good second round,” she said.

Sawtell Golf Club’s ladies’ assistant president Elaine Everitt thanked the event’s sponsors.

“Congratulations ladies, and we thank our long-time championship sponsors, Geoff King Motors and Coffs Blinds and Awnings for providing the winner’s prizes,” she said.

“Individual day winners prizes are provided by members Hermie McGuire and Rosi Hrncir.

“The best putters are rewarded with vouchers from Le Dain Designs in Sawtell and Gloria Rossi sponsors the straightest drive.”

By: Aiden BURGESS