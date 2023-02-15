Sawtell Golf Club scores $100,000 grant

SAWTELL Golf Club has scored a $100,000 grant thanks to Round Five of the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund.

The funding has been allocated for the club’s Installation of Accessible Pathways project.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the funding would allow accessible pathways for Sawtell Golf Club’s course.

“This important initiative will see Sawtell Golf Club’s installation of accessible pathways on their picturesque 18-hole golf course,” he said.

“These accessible pathways will provide a more accessible golf course for Sawtell Golf Club members and guests and will attract a wider range of user groups from the Sawtell community and beyond.”

Round Five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund will support local community and sporting infrastructure projects, street beautification, public programs and events that display the best of local character and community spirit.

Round 5 will see a further $160 million in funding for community projects that increase the wellbeing of regional NSW communities, including up to $50 million for projects delivered by community organisations.

The Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the NSW Government’s $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies, and improve services and community infrastructure in the regions.

By Aiden BURGESS