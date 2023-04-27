Sawtell Panthers to honour former junior





THIS Saturday is set to be a big day for the Sawtell Panthers at Rex Hardaker Oval.

Not only are the Panthers hosting their first home games of the season in their local derby against the Coffs Harbour Comets, the club will be honouring the memory of a life taken much too soon.

The Panthers will honour the life of former junior Jake Kedzlie, who died tragically at the age of fifteen while playing for his beloved Panthers in 2013.

The Panthers players will be wearing special jerseys in memoriam of the ten years since his passing, which will be auctioned off during the after-game presentation.

The Panthers have also honoured his memory with a mural and signage at Rex Hardaker Oval.

His mother Corryn said the Panthers’ gesture to hold a tribute day had come out of the blue.

“I wasn’t expecting the club to do anything really, as it’s been so long since it happened,” she said.

“I was really surprised, and it’s a really nice and beautiful gesture from the club.

“His old mates are coming to the game, and his best mate is playing for the Panthers, so it’s going to be a special day.”

Kedzlie had been awarded a scholarship to the Wests Tigers after an outstanding junior career.

His mother recalled his brilliant playing days.

“People still remember how good of a footballer he was,” she said.

“He was just a phenomenal player, and he definitely had a good future, and I think playing in the NRL was on the cards.

“He was just a really nice kid who really enjoyed his footy.”

By Aiden BURGESS