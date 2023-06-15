Sawtell resident named RSPCA Volunteer of the Year

TO celebrate the change-makers among us, RSPCA NSW has awarded Sawtell resident Graham Isaac the 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award.

During his acceptance speech Graham expressed that this was a moment to celebrate all the volunteers who generously donate their time to RSPCA NSW.



After moving to the area 30 years ago and working with Centrelink for 20 years, Graham wasn’t quite ready to sit back and relax into retirement, wanting to give back to his local community.

“After retiring I thought it would be good to do some volunteer work at the RSPCA.

“It is amazingly satisfying helping the staff and working with the animals, especially the dogs.”

Graham has volunteered at the Coffs Harbour Shelter for three years and spends most of his time working with the dogs.

“It keeps me physically fit and is very rewarding.

“There are a variety of tasks you can assist with, and you get to choose your own hours.”

Always happy to jump in and assist with whatever tasks are required, Graham is a much-loved and appreciated member of the Coffs Harbour shelter team.

Volunteers are a valuable cornerstone of the life-saving work RSPCA NSW achieves. Last financial year alone, volunteers donated over 224,000 hours.

At the Coffs Harbour Shelter, there are currently 53 volunteers like Graham, generously aiding the animals in care.

“By donating time to the shelter volunteers directly and positively improve animal welfare.

“There is a variety of work available including gardening, grooming cats, washing linen, creating animal enrichment or walking dogs.

“No two days are the same,” said Coffs Harbour Volunteer Coordinator Megan McKiernan.

If you are interested in making a difference by becoming a volunteer, you can find out more at www.rspcansw.org.au/how-you-can-help/volunteer-rspca-nsw/