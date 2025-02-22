Sawtell Rotary celebrates 50 years of making a difference



THE Rotary Club of Sawtell is celebrating its 50th Anniversary on 29 March, which is the date the charter was issued in 1975.

Over its half century, the club has made considerable contributions to the community of Sawtell, the Coffs Coast and to the world through its international programs.



Some of the most visible contributions to Sawtell are the Rotary Clock which was gifted to celebrate the centenary of Rotary International; the historical commemorative plaques in the central gardens of First Avenue; and the tables and benches in the same park.

“We did, on two occasions in earlier days, build a safety fence at Sawtell Headland [and] whale watching seats, and [we] helped with renovations of the old St Nic’s Church, which is now used by community groups and playgroups,” Rotary Club of Sawtell committee member Peter Paff told News Of The Area.

Channelling funds raised through the Rugby 7s, Sawtell Rotary built Stramit Cottage, which is still being used for families and patients next to Shearwater Lodge at Coffs hospital.

“We originally built it for the old hospital’s children’s ward as parent accommodation.”

Sawtell Rotary youth programs support many high school students at Toormina High, including students on the Rotary Youth Program of Enrichment (RYPEN), the National Youth Science Forum (NYSF) and the Youth Exchange Program (YEP).

“We have just welcomed home a student from a three-month exchange in Germany and recently sent another student to Belgium on a twelve-month exchange.

“In July we will welcome a student from Germany on a short exchange and another student from “somewhere” in the world on a twelve-month exchange.”

Funding for the Youth Programs comes from the club’s annual Trivia Nights which are very well supported by the community and the local schools.

Running for 20 years, these fundraisers help supply Early Literacy readers to seven local primary schools.

Grants obtained with the help of the Rotary Foundation have also enabled the club to assist the Safer Futures Program at Warrina Women’s Refuge, and the palliative care and stroke rehabilitation units at Coffs Health Campus.

“We are also proud of our association with the Aspect School for Autism in helping them run programs for surfing, swimming and other sport training such as AFL.

We also supported the Gumbaynggirr program at Sawtell Public School with their new mural and signage and the time capsule and pavers celebrating their centenary.

Another youth program is the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) which cater to young people from the age of nineteen.

“Sawtell Rotary is always keen to support the youth of the area and welcomes enquiries,” Mr Paff said.

President Denis Gleeson and members are looking forward to this significant birthday milestone and are justly proud of the club’s achievements.

Despite reduced membership, Sawtell Rotary continues to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

“We are continually open to women and men who wish to explore Rotary and become a part of the Sawtell Rotary family.

“Apart from social gatherings from time to time, we meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Sawtell RSL.

“Why not come along and check us out?” Mr Gleeson said.

By Andrea FERRARI