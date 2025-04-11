Sawtell Rotary Club celebrates 50th anniversary



THE Rotary Club of Sawtell saluted five decades of service with a celebratory dinner, where members past and present were joined by friends and the wider community.

The milestone event went ahead despite the inclement weather.



“The weather may have been terrible, but it didn’t dampen the party atmosphere, and it was a night to remember,” Sawtell Rotary club spokesperson Peter Paff told News Of The Area.

“It was a wonderful night of reminiscing and catching up”.

President Denis Gleeson said that the evening’s program was designed to ensure minimum formalities and maximum catch-up time and this is exactly what happened.

Guests included partners, family of past members, past Rotarians and three previous Rotary-sponsored exchange students, one who spent 12 months in the USA in 1987, one from 2017 who went to Germany, and another from 2019 who also went to Germany.

“Over the years, Sawtell Rotary has sent 30 students overseas for 12 months at a time and has hosted 27 students from other countries.”

The one surviving charter member from 1975, Vic Lindsay, was unable to attend, but past member Les White, who joined the club three months after charter, was joined by his wife Betty in cutting the celebratory cake.

Special guests for the evening included District Governor Bruce from Inverell and two past Governors, Ken Hall and David Mayne as well as an incoming Governor for 26/27, Di Hall.

“We thank members from surrounding clubs who support us at our events and functions regularly and it was fitting that they celebrated with us,” Mr Paff said.

“Gathering information for the event has been a great way to revisit the many wonderful programs and the numerous members who have either moved on or have been ‘called to higher service’.”

Over the years, Sawtell Rotary has supported many local organisations and continues to do so.

“The COVID years were not kind to many organisations and our members soldiered on via Zoom.

“We have bounced back with our many regular events.”

In common with many Rotary Clubs, low membership is something the members are trying to turnaround.

“After 50 years we intend to continue our work, and we welcome men and women who want to support our community and causes.”

The Rotary Club of Sawtell meetings take place on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Sawtell RSL.

Anyone interested in the club or its work can contact Peter Paff on 0428 140752 or at pete9650@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI

