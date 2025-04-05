Sawtell screening of ‘Big Deal’ puts democracy under scrutiny



ALMOST 100 people attended the Sawtell Cinema on Tuesday, 25 March, to watch “Big Deal” – a film about the role of money in Australian politics.

The film is directed by Craig Reucassel, known for “The Chaser”, “The Checkout” and “The War on Waste”, and follows comedian, musician and parent Christiaan Van Vuuren, who discovers his country may not be as democratic as he thought.



Van Vuuren investigates political donations and lobbying and is shocked by what he finds.

For example, he thought Australia was far better than the US, where politicians are influenced by the National Rifle Association (NRA), but finds gun advocates in Australia spend more per capita on lobbying than the NRA.

He also finds that fossil fuel and mining companies are the largest political donors federally – to both major parties.

Among the many people interviewed in the film are former Labor politician Sam Dastyari and former Liberal Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who make it clear that donations buy influence.

Jeff McCloy, former Newcastle Mayor, talked about paying $100,000 to have lunch with influential politicians.

When seeking solutions, Van Vuuren examines the 2014 Bentley coal seam gas protests, in which the community came together to prevent fracking in their area, and also the success of Voices for Indi in having two independent Federal Members of Parliament elected.

“If you don’t have $100,000, you have to organise with other people,” David Barrow from the Sydney Alliance says in the film.

The “Big Deal” stresses the idea that democracy is more than just voting.

It ends with a quote from anthropologist Margaret Mead; “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has”.

After the film, Independent for Cowper Caz Heise chatted with Ray Yoshida from the Australian Democracy Network about the declining trust in governments.

“Who benefits from us being disengaged?” Mr Yoshida asked.

He said powerful corporations have found ways to get what they want regardless of the party in government.

Ms Heise said Independent members have been pushing to change the rules around lobbying.

Suggestions in the film included the capping of donations and the real-time reporting of donations.

She said her election campaign has 450 donors, including Climate 200, but most are ordinary Cowper voters.

Climate 200 was founded by Simon Holmes à Court and is a “community crowdfunding initiative” supporting candidates committed to climate action.

It has raised $25 million. In contrast, the film cites more than $300 million donated by fossil fuel companies to the major parties in the 2019 Federal election.

By Andrew VIVIAN