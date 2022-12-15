Sawtell Super Fun Day 2023 – two weeks to go

SAWTELL Super Fun Day 2023 is just over two weeks away, being held on Sunday 1 January 2023.

“It’s all systems go for the 103rd Sawtell Super Fun Day and we have a great day’s activities and entertainment ready for you,” Chairperson of the event, Keith Bensley told News Of The Area.



The day kicks off in the main street of Sawtell with the Annual Fun Run organised by Little Athletics.

The first race is at 8.15am with registrations from 7am outside the RSL Club or you can register online at www.coffscoastathletics.org.au and follow the link to the Sawtell Fun Run.

Following the Fun Run, just after 9am, is the Street Parade around the main street of Sawtell featuring a pipe band, classic cars, trikes and more.

“The action moves to the Village Green at the Sawtell Beach Holiday Park in Lyons Road coinciding with the arrival of the 5km Fun Run athletes,” he said.

The first band up on centre stage at 9.30am is local duo Jules and Jen with their unique blend of voices sharing some specially selected songs for the event.

“At 10.30am there’s the presentations for the Fun Run winners after which Jules and Jen return with their second bracket taking us through to the announcement of Sawtellian and Young Sawtellian for 2023 by our local MP Gurmesh Singh,” said Keith.

The 100m Sprint races kick off at 11am and continue through to 2.30 in the afternoon.

While all this is happening there will be fun for all the kids with an Obstacle Course, Bungee Run and the ever-popular Jumping Castle.

“For the not-so-exuberant kids, Pets and Critters will be along with their popular Animal Nursery.

“If all this activity makes you hungry, there will be no less than ten food vendors to keep you nourished including Bellingen Pasta, Lukey’s Loaded Potatoes, Pizza, Hot Dogs, an unbelievable range of ice cream and of course coffee.

“For the afternoon entertainment Sarah McKenna will have you singing along to hits from Van Morrison to Harry Styles and everything in between,” he closed.

By Andrea FERRARI