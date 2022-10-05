Sawtell surfer wins Australian Open of Surfing Tour qualifier at Coffs Harbour

SAWTELL surfer Rosie Smart has produced a top weekend of surfing to take out a title on her local break.

The eighteen-year-old won the open women’s event of the Bonsoy Coffs Harbour Open at Park Beach, which is the first qualifying event of the Australian Open of Surfing Tour.

Smart kept control of the competition and dominated the event, and was a stand out over the two days as she rose to the conditions on offer.

The conditions in the final slowed for the open women, however Smart stayed busy catching six waves in total, with her sixth and final wave giving her the lead and the overall win posting a 7.33 score.

Smart’s win is a big step towards her qualifying for the Australian Open of Surfing Tour grand final to be held on Saturday, 15 October at Bondi Beach.

The Sawtell surfer gave an insight into the challenging conditions at Park Beach.

“That was such a difficult heat, the conditions were actually really challenging today, but I’m just happy I managed to get a couple of turns in,” she said.

The Coffs Harbour event was the first of three events on Australian Open of Surfing Tour, with the Sunshine Coast leg held on the long weekend, and the grand final to be held on Saturday, 15 October at Bondi Beach.

The Australian Open of Surfing Tour is focused on providing a competitive platform for local boardrider club champions.

By Aiden BURGESS