Sawtell’s Mark Weiley takes a hat trick

MARK Weiley has had a Saturday afternoon to remember at Richardson Park.

The Sawtell Cricket Club player took a hat trick to help his side to a two wicket win against the Northern Districts Rebels, during the latest round of the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s first grade season.

Weiley’s three wickets in a row were part of a superb spell which saw him take 4/19 from his 6 overs.

Alexander Cheers Flavell was also a standout with the ball for Sawtell taking 4/23 from 6 overs.

Bellingen maintained top spot on the ladder with a 36-run win against the Coffs Colts in their top of the ladder showdown at Coffs Coast Sport & Leisure Park.

Bellingen opened the batting and finished at 6/171, before bowling out the Colts for 135.

Joel Northcott produced a sensational spell, taking 6/17 from his 5 overs.

Nana Glen were also winners in Round 12 beating Diggers Cricket Club by one wicket in a thriller at Fitzroy Oval.

Diggers opened the batting and finished at 9/138, with Mark Henry the best of the Nana Glen bowlers taking 4/22 from his 8 overs.

Nana Glen got home with one wicket to spare finishing at 9/139, with Mark Henry providing a vital knock top scoring with 30 from 16 balls as part of his man of the match performance.

Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s first grade season continues this weekend with Round 13 matches.

Coffs Colts host Sawtell, Bellingen host Nana Glen, and Urunga host the Northern Districts Rebels.

By Aiden BURGESS