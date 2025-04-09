Scams and card fraud on the rise



OVER two million Australians experienced card fraud and 675,000 responded to a scam in 2023-24, according to new results from the Personal Fraud Survey (PFS) released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

William Milne, ABS head of crime statistics, said, “We found that 9.9 percent of Australians aged 15 years and over were victims of card fraud in 2023-24.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This is up from 8.7 percent in the previous year.”

The survey collects details about the most recent incident of card fraud.

“We found 72 percent of card fraud victims were fully reimbursed by their card issuer,” Mr Milne said.

“Collectively, the net loss to all victims after any reimbursements were paid out was $477 million.”

The number of Australians responding to scams has also been on the rise.

“We found that 3.1 percent of people were victims of scams in 2023-24, up from 2.5 percent in the previous year.

“Buying or selling scams, which includes things like false billing and online shopping scams, were the most common, experienced by about 308,000 Australians.

“This was up from the 200,000 victims in the previous financial year,” said Mr Milne.

The survey found 71 percent of scam victims notified (or were notified by) an authority about the incident, most commonly a bank or financial institution (54 percent).

There was also a rise to 14 percent in the reporting of scams to a social media or selling site, up from 9.7 percent in 2022-23.

The Personal Fraud Survey covers experiences of card fraud, identity theft, online impersonation and selected scam types.

It includes prevalence rates and socio-demographic characteristics of victims.

It also includes details about the most recent incident of card fraud and identity theft, and the most serious incident of scams.