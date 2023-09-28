School holiday list of things to do in State Forests

FAMILIES wanting to get out in nature in spring can put State forests on top of their lists for places to visit during the October school holidays.

Local forests offer a fun and free experience and there’s loads to see and do.



To help you experience the best of what the region has to offer, Forestry Corporation has suggested a list of popular state forest experiences in your neck of the woods.

– Tree Top Adventure Park in Ourimbah State Forest

– Strickland State Forest waterfall, arboretum and walking tracks

– Camping at Frying Pan Creek (Telegherry River) in Chichester State Forest

– Picnic at The Pines in Olney State Forest

– Mountain Biking in Ourimbah and Olney State Forests

– Paintball in Awaba State Forest

– Fishing and canoeing in Barrington Tops State Forest on the Manning River

– Allyn River Rainforest Walking Track in Chichester State Forest

– Visit Heaton, McLeans and Hunter lookouts in Heaton State Forest

– Visit Abbotts Falls in Olney State Forest

Forestry Corporation’s Acting Partnerships Leader Leah Moncrieff said it’s a wonderful way to connect with nature and the physical and mental benefits are many.

“Go for a walk and just sit and listen to birdsong or if you are after more excitement, visit Tree Tops Adventure Park in Ourimbah State Forest.

“There is something for everyone of all ages and fitness levels in State forests,” Leah said.

“The Pines Camping Area in Olney State Forest in the Watagan mountains has a lovely little creek a few minutes into the bush along one of the walks and a small waterfall.

“The area is beautiful, and I would recommend the Watagans for a weekend getaway, especially Sydneysiders seeking a forest break not too far from home.

“We encourage people to put State forests on their day trip plans, as well as supporting local businesses along the way.

“Especially as camping in State Forests is free.

“You can even take the family dog.”

Visitors are asked to check the Forestry Corporation website for closures and notices, stick to formed roads and be mindful of potential dangers in natural areas.

With more than two-million hectares of State Forests across NSW, there are still plenty of unique places to discover and activities to share.

“Our State Forests have spectacular scenery and award-winning visitor attractions.

“I encourage anyone who hasn’t visited in a while to download our free VisitForests app and discover great places to enjoy these holidays,” Leah said.

“Visitors can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram for up-to-date information on places to visit.”

For more information about Forestry Corporation of NSW, visit forestrycorporation.com.au