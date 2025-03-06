School leaders recognised at annual morning tea



HUNDREDS of student leaders from across Port Stephens filled the Tomaree High School Hall on Monday, 17 February for Kate Washington MP’s annual school leaders morning tea.

The Member for Port Stephens has held the school leaders morning tea annually since 2019.



Ms Washington designed the event to recognise the students selected to lead their schools, to give them a chance to think about what leadership looks like and to meet one another.

Student leaders from every public and independent, primary and secondary school in Port Stephens attended (except Anna Bay PS, which had a swimming carnival clash).

More than 200 students from 32 schools alongside their principals and/or senior teachers attended.

Proceedings began with a powerful Acknowledgement of Country by Tomaree High School’s Cultural Group, followed by a stunning performance by year 12 student Reannah Hyland.

Guest speaker at the event was Billy “the Kid” Dib, a two time world champion boxer, father, stomach cancer survivor, and now a published author.

Billy inspired the students with his life story of overcoming adversity, struggling with chronic asthma from a young age, the setbacks of struggling to read and the difference a caring teacher can make.

Billy’s key message of the day was to believe in yourself, dream big and never give up.

He also highlighted the importance of young people showing their emotions and reaching out for help when they need it.

Tomaree High School’s Foreshore Café, run by support unit students and staff, catered the day in style.

Special guests included NSW Police representatives Superintendent Commander Wayne Humphrey, Inspector David Donovan and Sgt Leanne Mann.

“I love holding this event every year because I can see the impact it has on our very impressive local student leaders,” Ms Washington said.

“The event this year was really special, with Tomaree High School being a brilliant host school and Billy Dib inspiring every single student, principal and teacher in the hall.

“I congratulate all of our 2025 student school leaders and hope that they’ve now got the fuel they need to succeed.”