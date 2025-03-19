School of Arts supporting arts and education in Gloucester



WHEN driving through country towns across Australia, you often encounter buildings with “School of Arts” inscribed on their façades.

Historian Joan Beddoe notes that the first Australian School of Arts was established in Sydney in 1833.



It provided library facilities and hosted activities such as lectures, debates, and essay writing, as long as the topics did not involve politics or religion.

The Gloucester School of Arts, which has been a part of the community since 1904, initially operated from a building on Barrington Street.

Unfortunately, this building, along with 1,800 library books, a piano, and a billiard table, was destroyed by fire in 1926.

The current Gloucester School of Arts, located at the corner of Church and Denison Street, was officially opened in 1933.

“The operation of the Gloucester School of Arts changed in 2018 when the School of Arts legislation was repealed,” explained Peter Buettel, Gloucester School of Arts Secretary.

“The School of Arts is run by a management committee who decided to maintain ownership and management of the building rather than transferring it to the council or crown lands, ensuring it remained a community facility.”

The School of Arts continues to uphold its commitment to arts and education, supporting various initiatives in these areas.

It also offers meeting rooms available for individuals or groups to hire.

“The School of Arts provides grants for cultural or arts-related activities,” Peter told News Of The Area.

“One of its most significant contributions to the town has been assisting in establishing the Gloucester Gallery, which has become an important cultural venue.

“I would love the people of Gloucester to know that the School of Arts is not just a landmark building; it is also an organisation dedicated to supporting community-based arts and education activities.”

By Wendy BUSWELL