School of Rural Medicine students embark on clinical placements in Nambucca, Macksville

THE first student doctors from Charles Sturt University will commence their placements in rural locations from Monday 6 February.

By training future doctors locally, it is hoped many of them will stay as practicing doctors in rural communities experiencing healthcare shortages.



The Doctor of Medicine being delivered jointly between Charles Sturt University and Western Sydney University under the Joint Program in Medicine (JPM) will see third-year students commence the Rural Generalist Placement Program (RGPP) in areas such as the Northern Rivers Clinical Region, bringing their skills and knowledge to local residents in person.

Students will be based in towns such as Macksville, Nambucca Heads and Bellingen full-time, from their third year and will remain there during their fourth and fifth year studies until the completion of their degree.

During this time, students will rotate between different hospitals, general practices and community health services, gaining valuable clinical skills while developing relationships and connections with the local community.

Head of Campus at the Northern Rivers Clinical Region, Associate Professor Karly Field said it was a fantastic milestone for the School, students, and rural healthcare.

“The School of Rural Medicine is still in its early days having the first cohort of students commence their studies just two years ago,” Professor Field said.

“These students have already shown strength, resilience and a high level of clinical knowledge in getting to their third year, particularly having overcome the many hurdles associated with pursuing university education during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Professor Field said the approach of the placements was tailored to the needs and nuances of rural and regional communities.

“The Rural Generalist Placement Program is an opportunity for students to experience the broad range of health services provided by rural generalists,” Professor Field said.

“The community and patient-centred approach to rural generalist medicine provides local people with access to a broad range of health services to meet the health needs of individual communities.”

Professor Field said the clinical services provided by rural generalists varied depending on the health needs of the communities they serve and the available health infrastructure, and students would also learn skills that aid common health issues.

“Every placement will reflect the health priorities in each area while also assisting students to gain clinical medical skills to assist a range of conditions that often arise across communities,” she said.

The third-year curriculum covers clinical medicine, including general practice, medicine, surgery, emergency medicine and community health.

Professor Field said a Rural Generalist Placement will provide students with immersive learning at its best.

“Students will have the opportunity to develop an understanding of rural generalist medicine and of the roles of rural generalists, including general practitioners and specialists working collegially with them to benefit rural health outcomes in a community,” she said.

“Students will gain first-hand insights into the patient’s journey through the health system and the role each health provider contributes to patient care.”

Third-year student of the Doctor of Medicine, Ms Caitlin del Solar, said she was looking forward to the experience and clinical insights she anticipated the placement would offer.

“I really enjoyed my second year placement in the Northern Rivers at both Macksville District Hospital and the Darrimba Maarra Aboriginal Health Clinic in Nambucca Heads,” Ms del Solar said.

“It was great to develop some of my practical skills in the emergency department at Macksville Hospital and I felt I was able to learn a lot at the Darrimba Maarra Aboriginal Health Clinic both from the fantastic doctor I shadowed and the patients that attended the clinic.”