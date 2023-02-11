Science and Engineering challenge seeks volunteers

THE Coffs Coast Science and Engineering Challenge (SEC) will take place in Woolgoolga on Tuesday 4 April 2023 and the organisers are seeking at least 30 volunteers to assist with a range of duties on the day.

“The Woolgoolga Organising Committee is pleased to present the award-winning Science and Engineering Challenge in partnership with the University of Newcastle,” Patty Delaney, Secretary of the Rotary Club of Woolgoolga Inc. and Chair of The Coffs Coast Science and Engineering Challenge 2023 told News Of The Area.



“We are expecting 240 local students to attend from eight schools from Dorrigo to Grafton.”

Volunteers need to submit a current Working with Children check and must not have a history of a criminal conviction.

Visit https://ocg.nsw.gov.au/ for more information.

The Science and Engineering Challenge is a nationwide outreach program inspiring school students to consider a future in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics).

The SEC delivers a unique, accessible program in every Australian State and Territory, introducing over 30,000 students annually to practical, hands-on applications of STEM through design-and-build challenge activities.

At SEC event days, students work in teams to solve real-world challenges, from building an earthquake resistant tower, to optimising networks for high-speed rail, and sending encrypted messages with light.

SEC event days foster teamwork, build problem solving and collaboration skills, and provide insights into future STEM careers to support the workforce needs of the future.

“Our program is extremely proud to see over 55 percent rural and remote students, 50 percent female student participation and over five percent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander involvement nationally every year.”

The event takes place in Woolgoolga with the venue to be announced.

For information and to register as a volunteer contact one of the below.

Patty Delaney on 6654 2185 or 0467072905 or email pattydelaney101@gmail.com.

Mary Bryant on 0408 665833 or bryantmaryp@gmail.com.

Dennis Houghton on 0432 188 412 or dhoughton1@bigpond.com.

By Andrea FERRARI