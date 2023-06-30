Scotts Head Community Gardens Winter Harvest

SCOTTS Head Community Gardens were abuzz with activity just days before winter solstice.

The well-established gardens border the Buz Brazel Park playing fields, and on Saturday 17 June the whole area was alive with activity.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Bathed in clear winter sunshine the gardening volunteers were veritable ‘busy bees’ tending the plots and green-thumbed enthusiast, Paul Nowland, was keen to show off the vegetarian bounty.

“Just look at these massive cabbages, all ready for harvesting,” he said, beaming.

The activities of the morning included a shared morning tea, which was enjoyed by all volunteers and visitors, with a backdrop of the frenzied sporting fields.

While busy hydrating the raised beds, Kerry Nowland pointed out, “there’s bok choy, turmeric, kale, rosella [hibiscus sabdariffa] and a wide variety of culinary herbs, all ready for picking and sharing.

“Establishing the gardens was funded by a community grant and with the basic plots and storage shed installed, it was time to add the water tank which, with the kind approval of our neighbour, we are able collect roof runoff from both sheds, so it’s not going directly to the storm water drains,” said volunteer George Druissi.

At the gardens welcome signage states: “Scotts Head Gardeners Welcome You – SHCG is a volunteer-supported garden – If you need herbs or produce from our garden, please carefully pick what you need, however, we encourage your donation to help with future plantings and operational costs – Thanks from SHCG.”

For more information about getting involved, email scottsheadcommunitygroup@gmail.com or phone Paul on 0428 124 447.

By Jen HETHERINGTON