Scotts Head residents frustrated by mail issues

SCOTTS Head residents have been alarmed and frustrated by the recent lack of postal deliveries in the area, with repeated calls to the Australia Post helpline providing conflicting information, confounded by the fact that the nearest Post Office, located in Macksville, could offer little advice as the main contractor is located in another LGA.

“This has been an appalling situation, we had no mail delivered for two weeks and I was anxiously waiting for a cheque, not to mention the Christmas correspondence,” said concerned local resident Penny Coleing.



An Australian Post spokesperson told NOTA, “Australia Post is committed to providing an efficient and reliable postal service in Scotts Head and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents with recent delays.

“We can confirm that all letters and parcel deliveries are up to date and there are no known delays.

“However, to assist with some staffing challenges experienced by the local delivery contractor, we’ve put temporary measures in place which means letters are currently delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays and parcels are delivered Tuesdays and Fridays.

“While this change is not creating any ongoing delays, we’re working hard to restore regular deliveries as soon as possible and we thank the Scotts Head community for their patience.

“Customers with any delivery concerns are encouraged to contact us on 13 13 18 for help and support.”

By Jen HETHERINGTON