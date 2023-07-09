Scotts Hub featuring local musicians Sundays

THOUGH it may be mid-winter and the skies have been a threatening shade of grey, we are beyond the winter solstice and the new proprietors of the popular Scotts Hub Café (on Adin Street, Scotts Head) have introduced the warming tunes of local musical entertainers for the delight of their Sunday diners.

In time for the school-holiday influx of visitors, the Sunday 2 July patrons enjoyed the soulful melodies delivered by ‘Ali C’ (Alicia Parry) on guitar and vocals.



Long-time front-of-house staff member, Sarah told NOTA, “we are now open seven days a week from 7am till 2pm, and today has been great, super busy.”

As proprietor, Mel Coram also runs the Point Break Café at Crescent Head, said, “last Sunday (25 June) was our opening day at Scotts Head and we are excited to expand our reach utilising seasonally-available harvests, and are always on the lookout for part-time/casual cooks/chefs to join the team.”

Along with an evolving menu featuring locally-sourced produce, including meats from Gladstone Butchery, prepared with a contemporary take on middle eastern cuisine, the café also offers a standard fare of burgers, salads, hot and cold beverages and is now licenced to serve alcoholic beverages.

The Sunday entertainment happens from 11.30am to 1.30pm with artists varying week to week.

Interested musicians should email: scottshub1@gmail.com

By Jen HETHERINGTON