Scribbles and Rainbow meeting students’ back-to-school needs



THE ongoing cost of living crisis is seeing increased demand placed on charities and community groups as families struggle to make ends meet.

To help with the exorbitant cost of back-to-school supplies, former Port Stephens Citizen of the Year November Sheehan founded Scribbles and Rainbow in 2022.



Since then, the organisation has been assisting local children aged five to eighteen by providing essential stationery items for school.

“Last year we sent out 41 boxes of stationery,” November Sheehan told News Of The Area.

“Some schools received two boxes because they are larger schools.

“We went to Raymond Terrace, community groups in Karuah, Anna Bay Scouts, Rivergum Grandparents as Parents, and as far afield as Argenton.

“This year we are going to try and beat that record,” she said.

The boxes hold an array of age-appropriate stationery from geometry rulers and compasses to textas, colouring pencils and pens.

November recognises that many parents and guardians are struggling financially and knows that every little bit counts.

Scribbles and Rainbow accepts donations of stationery and school essentials.

If you would like to get involved in the project, message November via the Scribbles and Rainbow Facebook page or via mail to November Sheehan at PO Box 222 Nelson Bay 2315.

November recommends that donors seek out a stationery sale where they can buy school essentials.

This will help their donated dollars go further and help more children.

By Marian SAMPSON