Scribbles & Rainbow Provides Art Therapy Tools

SCRIBBLES & Rainbow was founded in 2022 by November Sheehan, the driving force behind Heart Letter Pen.

November saw a need to support disadvantaged youth and children suffering from illness and grief in our community by supplying them with stationery, school equipment and art supplies.



It is the belief of those supporting Scribbles & Rainbow that the mental health of young people should be a priority.

The inspiration to provide textas and art supplies came after November witnessed young children asking their mother for them at the shops.

November said she was heartbroken to watch their mother tell the children that these were luxuries that the family couldn’t afford right now.

Scribbles & Rainbow supply youth mental health charity jupiter with a large box of beautiful new stationery, journals and art supplies for children that are seeking mental health support to help themselves through their journey.

November told News Of The Area, “Times are getting really tough for many people and every little bit helps.”

All of the Scribbles & Rainbow boxes are filled to the brim with new quality products donated by the community.

Scribbles & Rainbow believe that a child’s imagination is a magical place and the most amazing ideas can come from there.

There are now fourteen boxes of supplies at various points around Port Stephens for children to access.

November and the volunteers plan to grow the access for youth to these supplies, and Scribbles & Rainbow are happy to consider additional locations.

One group of donors for the program recently were the Tomaree Aquatic Centre Exercisers.

Instead of holding a Secret Santa at their Christmas Party the members of this group decided to give something to the youth of our region.

They recently dropped off supplies for the boxes to November for distribution across Port Stephens.

You can get involved by donating items and joining the Facebook page.

Organisations seeking a Scribbles & Rainbow installation for youth should email novembersheehan@gmail.com.

By Marian SAMPSON