Sculpted by the sea: Nelson Bay artist’s love of the ocean manifests in creative pursuits

CREATIVITY manifests itself in many forms and for Mike Rumble of Nelson Bay it’s been the call of the ocean that’s seen his visions come to fruition.

Mike has honed many years crafting in his carpentry trade to create pieces of fine art from driftwood and recently his handy work has been on display in Newcastle at the Sculptures at Scratchley event with a pelican taking shape from his chosen beach find.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Sometimes I just don’t know what’s going to come to life from the timber I find when out searching the shorelines,” said Mike.

“Then an idea will pop into my head when examining the contours and scars of the wood and as I start to carve it, it takes a certain likeness and shape and I just run with it.

“A pelican seemed the perfect fit!”

His pelican sculpture quickly caught the nickname ‘Ray’ after his father, who would often show up to the fish cleaning tables seeking some fillets as Mike and his mates dragged in their catches.

Ray the pelican was extremely well received by the curators and local community at the event and it was only after an overwhelming influx of requests that Mike decided to part ways with the piece.

“I never intended to sell the sculpture and after much umming and ahing we decided to let it go to a good home,” said Mike.

“It was a great event and it would fantastic to see similar ones come to life here in Port Stephens!”

For now Mike is back on the beaches searching for more aquatic inspiration, but sometimes his sculptures don’t always end up just how we envisioned.

“Last time I had a piece that I thought would be perfect to carve into a whale,” said Mike.

“Not long after starting it, it somehow moulded into a kookaburra.

“Look who’s laughing I suppose…”

For now you can find some of Mike’s handy work at Earthquirks in Nelson Bay with an array of sea and land mammals on display.

By Mitch LEES