Sea Turtle drowned in Tilligerry Creek crab trap

OVER Christmas, Marine Rescue were summoned to the bottom of Tilligerry Creek where the waters divide at the end of Beach Rd.

Some of the tide here flows along the Passage between Bull Island and the town whilst the bulk of the waters flow in and out of the estuary around the back of the Island.



It was here that Marine Rescue crew members found a navigational hazard in the form of a dead sea turtle which had drowned in a crab trap.

This was the second such incident involving a ‘drum’ type trap in the same vicinity over the past year.

Decomposition sees the release of gases which bring both the trap and its victim to the surface.

In real terms there are fewer turtle deaths from fishing than there used to be.

This is because gill netting has been banned by professionals and the amateur ‘witches hat’ trap has been made illegal.

The only increase in turtle deaths has been from propeller strike as the waterways see many more recreational craft moving at high speed throughout the estuarine system.

Fisheries keep a close eye on the turtle population with tracking devices fitted to the three types of species which are found in Port Stephens.

Indeed, some of the turtles are given individual names.

By Geoff WALKER