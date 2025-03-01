Search underway for Camden Haven’s best gardens



THE Camden Haven Garden Club’s anthophiles are embarking on a mission to discover the area’s most attractive gardens.

Last year the club decided to re-launch their “Street Appeal” initiative.



This project involves club members with a keen eye for aesthetics exploring their local area and nominating a garden they are drawn to.

“There are so many elegant and varied gardens in the local area and this is a great way to share their beauty,” said club member Marie Arthur.

“The Street Appeal award is our way of acknowledging and thanking the owners of these gardens for their time and effort.

“A garden can be chosen because of its variety of flowers, mix of colours or its overall appearance – there is no set criteria.”

Once a garden has been nominated, it is added to a list.

Club President Jan Power and two committee members then visit each nomination.

Winning garden owners are notified via a congratulative letter and nursery voucher.

“The voucher is for the value of $25 and has been donated by the Bonny Hills Garden Centre,” said Secretary Margaret Whitaker.

“We are very fortunate to have such a generous sponsor and I know the winners appreciate it too.”

In the past four months winners have included gardens from Dunbogan, Laurieton and two from Queens Lake retirement village.

By Kim AMBROSE

