Seaside Singers present Sing Into Spring Concert

THE Seaside Singers are about to dazzle their audience once again as they are ready to present their annual spring concert.

The choir has had a tough time keeping members but is once again at full strength.



Their 30 voices are looking forward to entertaining the Port Stephens community in a fun filled spring concert with a mix of musical tributes, classical and popular items and of course their usual big finish – a Broadway musical!

Seaside Singers president Wayne Livermore told News Of The Area, “We have a very eclectic song list for this year’s concert to mark the first major concert in three years.”

The set list includes timeless songs of the 20th century including classics like ‘Tales from the Vienna Woods’, and ‘Streets of London’.

There will be beautiful love songs including modern classics like ‘Can you feel the love tonight’ from the ever popular score of the Lion King, and well known Gilbert and Sullivan songs from the Pirates of Penzance like ‘Poor Wandering One’.

The Singers will also perform a medley of fifties and sixties hits like ‘Wake Up Little Susie’, ‘Peggy Sue’, ‘Here Comes The Sun’ and the haunting ‘Imagine’.

Westside Story will also be represented with ‘Maria’ and ‘I Feel Pretty’.

“The concert probably appeals more to the older generation but as the list suggests it should appeal to many a varied taste in music.”

The Sing into Spring concert is on at the Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Saturday 15 October at 2pm.

Tickets are $25 at the door or book with Sue on 0412 181043.

Enquiries can be made to Diana 0418 278201.

By Marian SAMPSON