Season of merit for Nelson Bay FC in junior and senior Newcastle Football inter district competitions

THEY may have experienced slim pickings in the championship title department but Nelson Bay FC can reflect on a meritorious season in the Newcastle Football Federation.

With twelve of their 20 competitive teams from Under 12s to Zone League Two qualifying for the interdistrict finals series and five sides reaching Grand Finals, the historic club can be proud of its achievements on the field in 2023.

Nelson Bay are celebrating a championship triumph, with the Under 14 Girls toppling South Cardiff 1-0 in the Division One trophy decider at Chapman Oval.

An early goal from striker Sophie Barbosa and tenacious defence gave the Stingers the edge in a gripping tussle as the Gunners conceded the title to their nemesis.

Nelson Bay had the wood over the minor premiers this season – finishing on top of their rivals in the preliminary rounds and also securing a 2-0 victory in the major semi final.

It was a tremendous feat by the Stingers, who have developed into a formidable unit since forming in the Under 11 junior ranks.

Under the guidance of astute mentor Rod Lyon and first year coach Warwick Hewitt, the team has built a proud record in their age group that includes finishing premiers as Under 12s (no finals due to COVID), minor premiers and Grand Finalists last season as Under 13s before lifting the championship trophy this year.

A burning desire to bring home some silverware proved a catalyst for the Nelson Bay outfit following a 4-0 Grand Final loss to Swansea after dominating the competition.

This year’s triumphant squad consisted of goalkeeper Denni Hartfield; defenders Caitlin Ellis, Sophie Field, Ally Commins, Lara Budd and Kayla Sullivan; midfielders Bella Palmer, Robyn Hewitt, Bella Hol, Lily Philips, Sarah Lyon, Evey Jenkins and Giselle Macabulos and forwards Moni Shipton, Breanna Hamilton and Sophie Barbosa.

Assisting Hewitt and Lyon was team manager Greg Field.

The experienced Lyon told News Of The Area that “the core part of the team have been together for the past four seasons.”

“You couldn’t find better ambassadors for the sport – the girls play as a team, always have a positive approach and know their roles and what is expected of their positions,” he stated.

“They’ve always been good listeners, take every game as it comes, enjoy turning up to training and have proved great role models for our younger club members this season” Lyon added.

Up front the sharp-shooting Shipton topped the goalscoring with the team’s resolute defence a key to the Stingers’ success led by talented keeper Hartfield, defender Field and midfielder Hewitt.

Nelson Bay’s Under 17 Div 1 Girls, Under 15 E Grade Boys and Under 13 Div 1 Boys squads finished runners up after reaching Grand Finals while the Under 14 E Grade Boys team bowed out in the finals after claiming the minor premiership undefeated.

The Under 17 Girls, who were beaten 1-0 by Swansea, and the Under 15 E Grade Boys, who lost 2-1 against South Wallsend, were also crowned minor premiers.

After winning the Northern NSW Champion of Champions Under 12s Boys title last season, the Under 13 Nelson Bay colts were pipped 2-1 by Maitland.

Nelson Bay’s Zone League 2 first grade men, Over 35s F Grade men, All Age Women B Grade and Over 30s Women all qualified for the finals in the senior ranks.

Last Saturday the Nelson Bay club advanced to the Grand Final of the Zone 2 Reserve Grade mens competition with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Cooks Hill.

The minor premiers trailed 1-0 at the interval before second half goals from Steven O’Dea (2) and Billy Graham piloted the club to a fifth Grand Final appearance in 2023.

