Security and solar energy improvements for Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Lifesaving Club

THE Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Lifesaving Club will benefit from $92,088 to improve the storage and security of Surf Club equipment and implement a solar energy system which will produce energy and financial savings.

The funding comes through the NSW Government’s Surf Club Facility Program.



Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said 26 surf clubs would receive funding through the program to create more modern, accessible facilities and to ensure lifesavers have what they need to keep the community safe on our beaches.

“Surf clubs are at the heart of coastal communities and the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is investing in them to ensure they remain an integral part of towns across the State,” Mr Henskens said.

“This program will deliver a range of game-changing projects for surf clubs that will result in improved facilities, increased participation in sport and recreation activities and general uplifts in usage to ensure overall community benefit.”

The program provides grants of between $50,000 and $650,000 to develop facilities that will boost participation, increase usage and improve safety.

Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said the surf club upgrades build on the NSW Government’s investment in equipment and training to support volunteer lifesavers.

“Our 75,000 volunteer lifesavers patrol 129 every weekend and public holiday between October and April, so it’s vital that they have modern and fit-for-purpose facilities,” Ms Cooke said.

“Their work is quite literally life saving and I’m very grateful for the thousands of rescues they’ve undertaken this summer to protect locals and visitors to our coastline.”

Surf Life Saving NSW President George Shales OAM said ensuring surf clubs across NSW were maintained and upgraded is vitally important.

“Our volunteers deserve safe, accessible and secure facilities in order to train new lifesavers and support the community,” Mr Shales said.

“Many Surf Life Saving Clubs have been on the frontline in the last year, responding to incidents and emergencies including the recent flood disaster, and they need to be able to safely store and access vital rescue equipment at short notice.”