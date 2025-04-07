Senate candidate calls for reform to unlock ‘hemp potential’



A SENATE hopeful is calling for cannabis reform to unlock Australia’s “hemp potential” ahead of the 2025 Federal Election.

“Australia has the opportunity to become a world leader in industrial hemp production, but outdated and inconsistent cannabis laws are holding the industry back,” said Senate candidate Miles Hunt of the Legalise Cannabis Party.



“Hemp is one of the most sustainable, versatile, and valuable crops on the planet.

“It has the potential to revolutionise Australian agriculture, create jobs, and drive economic growth – yet our outdated laws and excessive red tape are strangling the industry before it can even take off,” said Mr Hunt, a lawyer and author based on the Mid North Coast.

Hemp, which contains little to no THC, remains heavily restricted due to Australia’s broader cannabis laws.

Farmers are required to navigate complex and inconsistent licensing requirements across different states, while strict THC limits mean entire crops can be destroyed due to natural environmental fluctuations.

“Hemp farmers are pioneering a billion-dollar industry that could support regional communities, boost exports, and provide eco-friendly alternatives to plastic, paper, textiles, and even construction materials,” Hunt said,

“Our government should support that.”

Mr Hunt said legalising cannabis would allow for a national approach to hemp regulation that will:

• Raise the legal THC threshold across all states and territories to align with international standards;

• Simplify and streamline licensing processes to make it easier for farmers to enter the industry;

• Educate banks and financial institutions to remove barriers to investment in hemp businesses;

• Actively promote Australian-grown hemp for food, textiles, and industrial use to reduce reliance on imports;

• Invest in processing plants to make it easier for hemp products to get from the farm to the consumer;

• Ensure the Federal Government actively supports hemp as a “super crop with the capacity to change the world”.