Senior services explored at Bello Memorial Hall



A SENIORS Services Expo and facility tour will be held at the Bellingen Memorial Hall on Thursday, 6 March.

This event will provide attendees a unique opportunity to explore the venue’s enhanced facilities, enjoy a complimentary morning tea and connect with local services.



“The Bellingen Memorial Hall has long been a hub for community connection and cultural events,” said Bellingen Shire Mayor Steve Allan.

“The upgraded Hall ensures accessibility and continues to serve as a vital community space.

“The tour and Seniors Services Expo provide a great opportunity for exploration of the new facilities and connection with valuable local support services, as well as each other over a complimentary morning tea.”

The guided tour will showcase the extensive renovations at the Memorial Hall, including backstage areas, the new studio space, kitchenette, green rooms, recovery centre amenities, access lift, car park, deck, and the main hall.

Visitors will also experience the venue’s impressive new features, such as an 8 x 5.5m screen, advanced audiovisual capabilities, and brand-new tiered seating.

Tours will be offered at 10:30am and 11:30am.

The Seniors Services Expo brings together a wide range of organisations offering valuable information and support for older residents.

Representatives from Harbour at Home, Community Transport, CareXCell, Home Instead, Carers NSW, EACH Carefinder Program, the Department of Health and Aged Care, Services Australia, Mission Australia, Lifetime Connect, Dementia Australia, Service NSW, SES, Mid North Coast Legal, Rural Assistance Authority, and more will be available to provide expert advice and resources.

Service NSW will also offer guidance on driver’s licensing, rebates and concessions, Seniors Card benefits, Savings Finder appointments, and other essential support services.

A complimentary morning tea will be offered by Peaches Patisserie.

The event runs from 10:00am to 1:00pm.