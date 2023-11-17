Seniors urge for access to Coffs Harbour hospital pool

“PLEASE let us back into our pool.”

That is the urgent message from a group of elderly members of the Coffs Harbour Education and Recreation Program (CHERP).



With the closure of Coffs Harbour hospital’s hydrotherapy pool during COVID, the reopening was highly anticipated by the keen members of the CHERP aqua-exercise group.

Instead of a welcome back, they were told the pool would not be reopened to CHERP but would be accessible exclusively to the hospital’s patients.

“The pool is perfect for older people, it’s purpose built with a ramp to get in and a safe four-feet shallow end,” CHERP member Phyll told News Of The Area.

“The aqua-fitness class I used to go to started at 8am and we were out by 9am,” said Phyll.

Fellow CHERP member Margaret said, “Older people don’t feel safe climbing in; gradually getting into the water through the ramp feels safe for us.

“At our age some of us get frightened by deep water.”

Another member, Nijole, highlighted the convenience of parking available near the hospital pool.

CHERP was set up in 1985 to provide education and exercise opportunities for the local elderly demographic, adhering to the basic principle of ‘use it, don’t lose it’.

Geriatrician Dr Gordon Myall was a driving force in the program’s establishment, which ultimately attracted 600 members across Tai Chi, aqua-fitness, craft and other classes that offered mental or physical stimulation as well as social connection.

“We paid an annual membership and $5 per session, with CHERP then passing on a portion of the money to the hospital,” Phyll said.

Pool classes included specific workouts, especially catered to stroke rehabilitation and those with arthritis, as well as general stretching and breathing.

“There’s so much more we can do in the pool than out of the water.

“In the meantime, we are seizing up… we’ll have to get out the WD40 if this closure carries on,” quipped Phyll.

The CHERP group feels the situation is unfair and are seeking an immediate resolution.

“We had all the safety measures in place, with every class manned by three members trained in CPR and pool retrieval,” Phyll said.

Urged on by their doctors who advocate for keeping active in mind, body and spirit, a core group of CHERP members have launched a petition.

To sign the petition, email Phyll at petool27@gmail.com.

Otherwise, the CHERP ladies suggest you write to the hospital and ask them to reopen the pool to CHERP: Chief Executive Hospital, Coffs Base Hospital, Locked Bag 812, Coffs Harbour, NSW 2450.

By Andrea FERRARI