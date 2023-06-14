Serviced office space available through Nelson Bay Real Estate

IMPRESS your clients and meet in a modern office located in the heart of the Nelson Bay Business District now available through Nelson Bay Real Estate.

Two private offices are now available – an easy, affordable and flexible alternative to long term leasing.

Perfect for solicitors, employment and disability agencies, bookkeepers, accountants, IT businesses, or anyone that wants an affordable alternative to working from home.

The monthly rent is all inclusive – no additional charges for electricity, water, strata, or council rates!

Cancel at any time before the next calendar month – no restrictive long term leases.

Save money on fit out – the office is ready-to-go, and includes:

· Air conditioning (Heating/Cooling)

· Suspended ceiling, carpet tiles, LED lighting and glass floor to ceiling partition.

· Private room with locking solid core door.

· Internal access to shared kitchenette and new toilet facilities.

· Office furniture available (additional charges may apply)

· 30 shared parking spaces at rear of building.

The building has a modern street facade, blending nicely with other new shop fronts up and down the street.

This is the rejuvenated heart of town!

Office access is 9am-5pm Mon-Sat and 10am-2pm Sunday (closed most public holidays).

Contact the Nelson Bay Real Estate team on 02 4981 2655 to find out more information or to book an inspection.