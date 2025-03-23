SES training meant crews were rescue-ready for Cyclone Alfred



A MASS flood rescue readiness exercise across NSW last month, meant SES crews were trained and ready as Cyclone Alfred approached.

“We were well prepared, but all the work we’ve done in recent months in educating the community to get themselves ready, made a huge difference”, Corindi-Woolgoolga SES Unit Commander Dona Powell told News of the Area.



Working under an Incident Management team set up at Goonellabah, with a sector commander in Coffs Harbour, the local unit was able to call on storm and flood rescue teams to supplement its own crew.

The Corindi-Woolgoolga SES unit called on 27 locally trained volunteers plus other community members who assisted with sandbag filling.

In all, more than 2000 sandbags were collected for over 150 households.

The unit also actively checked on lifestyle villages, caravan parks and other at-risk sectors of the community.

While the impact of Cyclone Alfred in and around Corindi and Woolgoolga was not as severe as expected, the local SES received over 70 requests for assistance.

“We all worked really hard and put in some long hours, but we were very glad to help the community,” Commander Powell said.

“I hope we achieved our goal of helping to protect life and property and providing up-to-date and timely information as the weather event unfolded.

“We have wonderful volunteers, but there’s always room for more people who would be willing to be trained in storm damage and flood rescue work or even helping behind the scenes.

“It’s a great way to make lifelong connections and contribute to the community at the same time.”

The SES recommends disposing of floodwater-soaked empty sandbags in general waste bins while dry sandbags can be retained for future use.

By Andrea FERRARI

