Seven tonne yacht hits the sand on Wanda Beach

THE last strong winds of the year saw another yacht beached on Wanda Beach after she broke her mooring.

The vessel, a seven tonne ferro cement yacht cheekily named ‘Screaming Semen’, is the last of a baker’s dozen of boats to be beached across Port Stephens shores in 2022.



Port Stephens is a large and often challenging waterway which regularly experiences dangerous weather conditions.

Once beached, getting the yacht back onto her mooring was a challenge for her owners, with lowered tides making the task all the more difficult.

As her owner kept watch over the vessel on the beach, cables were laid to winch her off the sand.

Vessel owner Les Cook told News Of The Area, “Marine Rescue contacted us on December 28 and advised that the boat was beached.

“The first two questions I asked were: had it hit any other boats on the way in and was it on the rocks?”

Les is feeling very lucky as the boat was simply sitting on the beach “having a sunbake” and not structurally damaged.

The owners planned to winch and pull the vessel off the beach on a high tide.

The plan was for the vessel to go back onto her mooring and she is already scheduled to go to Oyster Cove for maintenance later in the month.

It is every boat owner’s nightmare to receive a call advising that their vessel is not safe on its mooring.

Screaming Semen is just one of many that has landed on Port Stephens beaches in 2022 with other vessels beached at both Nelson Bay and Shoal Bay.

By Marian SAMPSON