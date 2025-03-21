Shakespeare classic with a local flavour comes to the Jetty Theatre



COMING to the Jetty Theatre stage in April, CHATS (Coffs Harbour Amateur Theatre Society) is putting a fresh spin on Shakespeare with ‘Love’s Labour’s Won’, a lively reimagining of Much Ado About Nothing.

With a vibrant local touch, this production promises laughter, romance, and plenty of surprises.

Directed by Emma Watson, the adaptation goes beyond creative staging – the original script has been carefully reworked to make Shakespeare’s wit and humour more accessible to modern audiences.

With inventive dialogue adjustments, contemporary references, and a uniquely local flavour, the production breathes new life into the timeless tale of love, mischief, and mistaken identity.

“For some performers, this marks their 20th production in the area, a testament to our thriving theatre community,” said Director Emma Watson.

“Others are stepping onto the stage for their very first Shakespearean play – and what a show to begin with!

“And for a few, this will be their first time on any stage, making this an exciting and memorable milestone in their journey as performers.”

To inspire the next generation of theatre lovers, a special school matinee performance will be held on 2 April at the Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour.

Whether you’re a Shakespeare devotee or a newcomer, this is the perfect chance to experience a timeless comedy with a fresh, local twist.

Book now at the Jetty Theatre.