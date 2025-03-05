Shakespeare mentorship program empowers Coffs Harbour students and teachers



ALLEGRA School Coffs Harbour teacher and Leader of Student Support and Strategy Kelly Green, recently participated in the 2025 Bell Shakespeare National Teacher Mentorship program.

The program has proven positive impacts that empower participants, their students, and the wider school community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The course is conducted annually at the Sydney headquarters of national theatre company Bell Shakespeare, and brings together teachers from across Australia.

Ms Green was one of 30 participants in the intensive four-day training, which covers innovative Shakespeare strategies, active learning principles, and techniques to engage all year levels.

Participants were shown how to break down complex texts through immersive, performance-based techniques, to bring them to life in the classroom.

“The strategies I’ve learned as part of the National Teacher Mentorship program will help break down past negative experiences making Shakespeare, and learning in general, more accessible and engaging,” Ms Green said.

“One of the most powerful lessons I’ve taken away is that students don’t have to read the entire play to understand it.

“Just hearing this advice from the experts lifted a huge burden. Suddenly, Shakespeare becomes something they can explore and enjoy, rather than being intimidating or out of reach.”

Ms Green said it was “incredibly rewarding” to see students who were once disengaged, suddenly connect with Shakespeare.

The program is supported by Teachers Mutual Bank and has been led by Bell Shakespeare Head of Education Joanna Erskine, since 2012.

“For many teachers, it is a life-changing opportunity,” she said.

“It pushes them outside of their comfort zones, encourages collaboration with like-minded colleagues, reminds them why they became teachers, rebuilds confidence, and inspires them to rediscover their own spirit of play and love of learning.”

By Andrea FERRARI