Sharks dominate Newcastle Knights with commanding 26-6 victory in Indigenous Round clash

THE Cronulla Sharks secured a commanding 26-6 victory over the Newcastle Knights in round 12 of the NRL at C.ex Coffs International Stadium last Saturday.

The stadium was filled to capacity, with over 10,000 enthusiastic supporters cheering on their adopted team.

The Sharks have established C.ex Coffs International Stadium as their second home, boasting a flawless winning record on this ground.

In addition to their triumph over the Knights, they had previously defeated the Coffs Coast Titans on two occasions.

The local community has embraced the team wholeheartedly, and the Sharks’ involvement with schools, hospitals, and charitable organisations has further strengthened the bond between the team and the community.

The match coincided with the Indigenous Round, and the community wholeheartedly embraced the celebration.

A special acknowledgement was given to Aunty Jenny (Skinner), who delivered a heartfelt ‘Welcome to Country,’ receiving thunderous applause from the crowd.

Nicho Hynes took the initiative to gather the indigenous players for a group photo in front of the Aboriginal flag, commemorating and celebrating the significance of the Indigenous Round.

Although the result was not what Newcastle Knights fullback Locky Miller had hoped for, Locky was cheered by the home crowd and warmly embraced by his former teammates after the contest, showcasing the camaraderie that exists between players.

In a show of gratitude and appreciation, the Sharks took a victory lap around the stadium, engaging with the fans, taking selfies, and signing autographs.

Their annual NRL fixture has become a highly anticipated event on the North Coast’s sporting calendar, attracting fans from near and far.

Overall, the Cronulla Sharks’ dominant performance, community involvement, and commitment to inclusivity and cultural celebrations have solidified their place as a beloved team within the region.

The Sharks wasted no time in making an impact on the match, as fullback Will Kennedy skillfully manoeuvred through the Knights’ backline, scoring the opening try within six minutes.

Despite a head knock, Kalyn Ponga of the Knights showcased his resilience by levelling the score 6-6 with the help of a well-executed offload from Bradman Best.

The crowd erupted with excitement on the 26th minute when Ronaldo Mulitalo displayed his blistering speed on the left wing, sprinting across the line with an infectious smile.

This try gave the Sharks a 12-6 lead going into halftime, leaving the fans in awe of their team’s performance.

The Sharks continued their dominance in the second half, with Connor Tracey powering over the line for their third try. With ten minutes remaining in the game, Royce Hunt sealed the victory with a decisive try, further solidifying the Sharks’ outstanding second-half performance and securing the 26-6 win.

By David WIGLEY