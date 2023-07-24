Shoal Bay siblings Billy and Coral Kearney demonstrate their skills with Bay Area Boardriders

SURFING, skate boarding and snow boarding are synonymous with free-spirited, eleven-year-old Shoal Bay schoolboy Billy Kearney.

The thrill of riding a wave, executing trick shots on a skateboard or manoeuvring a snowboard at Perisher Valley comes natural to the talented young athlete from Port Stephens.

Balance and a positive attitude are traits that are evident in the versatile Kearney’s sporting genes that helped him qualify for the upcoming NSW State Snowsport Inter School Championships on August 22-23 at Perisher.

Billy progressed to the NSW finals after finishing 12th in Giant Slalom and 14th in Snowboard Cross at the recent Northern NSW-Queensland Inter School titles.

His mother Nicole told News Of The Area that “Billy has proved a natural since taking up surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding in recent years.

“He shows a lot of ability in all three disciplines and spends many hours honing those skills,” said Nicole.

A keen surfer, Billy and ten-year-old sister Coral plus good mates Noah Bartlett and brothers Nate and Beau Goodwin of Anna Bay are all members of the local Bay Area Boardriders – a stand up surfboard-riding club located in Port Stephens.

Established in 1983, Bay Area Boardriders runs friendly, local surfing competitions on a monthly basis across some of the most picturesque locations in NSW.

Contests are convened at either One Mile, Samurai or Birubi Beaches depending on the conditions, and officials always aim to pick the best location to suit all competitors.

Divisions include Grommets, Junior Boys and Girls, Over 28s, Over 40s, Open Men and Women and Masters Over 50s.

Billy demonstrated his surfing skills when he reached the semi finals in the Under 14 age category at the NSW Ocean and Earth Regional Surf titles at Merewether Beach back in May.

He also was runner up in the Point Plomer Malibu Club Under 12s longboarding Christmas competition and placed third in the Under 12s final at the Easter Carnival.

Both Billy and Coral have been members of the Bay Area Boardriders for more than three years.

This was both their first years competing in the Inter Schools Snowboard/Skiing titles, with Coral placing 35th in the Alpine Skiing event from 68 girl competitors.

Coral enjoys surfing, skiing, playing soccer, touch football, gymnastics, acrobatics and indoor soccer (Futsal) and took great delight in finishing third in the Girls Under 12s final of the Point Plomer Malibu Club Christmas longboarding competition last December.

By Chris KARAS